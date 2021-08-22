SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Henri, now a tropical storm with top winds of 65 mph is making it's final approach towards southern New England and will likely make landfall over western Rhode Island, passing near Block Island early this afternoon as a Tropical Storm.
Morning showers and downpours will become more widespread this afternoon with steady, heavy rain at times, along with increasing winds out of the East. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Monday evening. Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon with 2-4" of rainfall likely by later this evening. Rain totals to the west and south across Berkshire County and Connecticut could reach up to 6+". Flash flooding on roadways and flooding of rivers and streams is possible.
The wind will ramp up this afternoon between 40-50 mph possible for a few hours as the center of the storm passes near or just to our east later today. It's possible there could be a small tornado, especially in eastern Hampden and Hamphire Counties, greatest risk further east.
Flooding is the biggest threat for western Mass as we’ve already seen well above average rainfall this summer and recently from Fred. Significant rainfall and flooding is becoming more likely. Scattered to widespread power outages are also a concern for much of Mass, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Cape may actually do a little better with the storm passing to it's west, however high tide storm surge flooding is a big threat for the entire coast.
Your preps should be raping up with the potential loss of power for several days potentially. Have gas for generators and vehicles, charge electronic devices, have batteries and flashlights ready to go.
The CT/RI shoreline looks to see direct impacts with major storm surge and wind. Storm Surge Warning along the coast.
As the storm weakens over the area more rain is possible tomorrow. This may add to the flooding issues. Weather conditions will begin improving Tuesday as Henri exits the Northeast. Our weather looks warm and humid, but at least we should dry out for a few days. We may touch 90 later in the week.
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
