SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wildfire smoke is back in our skies again today and Tuesday, giving it a slightly hazy look. Our air quality remains good as the smoke is staying very high up in the atmosphere and not at ground level.
After a record-cold start this morning across the Pioneer Valley, we’ve got another chilly night on tap tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s fairly quick this evening and return to the 30s overnight. Areas of frost are likely again with some spotty lower to middle 30s expected under a clear sky.
Breezes will be picking up Tuesday as hurricane Teddy passes well east of Cape Cod. Our wind gusts may top 20-25 mph at times, so nothing extreme for western Mass. However, with high pressure firmly in control, we will have very low relative humidity in the afternoon, leading to an enhanced fire danger across New England. Temperatures look to return to the 60s in the hill towns to near 70 in the lower valley under a sunny sky.
Dry weather looks to continue for just about all of this week. We remain quite dry across western Mass with little to no rain over the last 2 weeks. We have a low risk for a shower Thursday evening with a passing cold front, but most will just see an increase in clouds Thursday afternoon through midday Friday. One thing that will be changing is temperatures. A ridge of high pressure builds into the Northeast this week, leading to a gradual warmup. By Friday, high temperatures will return to the low 80s.
We continue with near and above normal temperatures to end the week and start the weekend. Surface high pressure should keep skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. As the high moves offshore over the weekend, dew points will begin to rise, giving us a better shot at wet weather Sunday and Monday. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, our pattern does shift to more favorable for rainfall.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
