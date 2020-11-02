SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A windy and cold start to the week with temperatures struggling to get into the 40s today! Wind gusts have been gusting to 40-50mph with a top gust of 65mph recorded on Mt. Tom! Wind Advisories will expire at 6pm.
Skies remain clear to partly cloudy this evening with wind becoming less gusty tonight. However, we do turn breezy again overnight as wind shifts south-southwest. A potent upper level disturbance will swing southward into southern New England overnight, increasing clouds and bringing scattered snow showers. Temperatures will bounce around the 30s overnight with wind chills in the 20s likely through dawn.
Election Day looks mainly dry after a few rain and snow showers exit in the early morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and more gusty wind-though not as rough as Monday. Northwest wind gusts may hit 30-40mph in the morning, then gradually subside throughout the day. Wind becomes light to calm by Tuesday night, allowing for temps to fall back below freezing.
Our weather pattern will take a fairly dramatic shift this week and temperatures go from feeling like late November to early October! High pressure at the surface and upper levels will build into the East Coast this week, bringing a warm up along with a lengthy stretch of dry weather.
After temps begin in the 20s Wednesday, highs return to normal in the afternoon as high pressure moves off to our east. A warm front will be moving north of New England as well, so the warmer temp trend will continue. Thursday and Friday look very warm for early November with highs hitting upper 60s! High pressure to our south will keep us dry and mostly sunny. Our high pressure ridge strengthens over the weekend, pulling highs to near 70 through Monday!
