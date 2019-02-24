SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Areas of drizzle will begin to come to an end this evening. Once that happens the concern then switches to the potential for damaging wind gusts overnight tonight into Monday evening.
Precipitation will come to an end this evening as low pressure begins to pull away from the region but will rapidly intensify as it does. Behind this storm system, wind will increase tonight. Strong to damaging wind gusts are possible Monday across New England with some gusts topping 50 mph though some locations in the higher elevations could see wind gusts topping 65 mph. There is a High Wind Warning for all of western Mass. For Berkshire county the warning goes into effect at 7 pm this evening through 7 pm Monday evening. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties the warning is in effect from 10 pm this evening until 7 pm Monday evening.
Colder air will also be diving in Monday and Tuesday, so wind chills will likely approach 0 by Monday night through Tuesday morning. We stay breezy Tuesday, but wind gradually gets lighter as surface high pressure moves in.
Another shot of cold, Arctic air moves in midweek with highs on Wednesday in the teens and 20s-well below normal for the end of February.
