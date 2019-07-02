SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More sunshine this afternoon brought temperatures back into the lower and middle 80s for many. Scattered clouds will stick around this evening, but skies should turn mostly clear overnight. Dew points will linger in the lower 60s through the evening as well, so as temperatures fall, expect it to feel a bit muggy out. Overnight lows return to the lower 60s for most.
High pressure builds for the next few days, keeping our weather dry and hot! Temperatures on Wednesday begin in the 60s and end up close to 90 in the valley by the afternoon. Expect a dry, comfortable air mass, but of course, hot. Skies remain mostly sunny and breezes will be light to calm-not giving us much relief.
Wednesday evening will stay dry with fair skies, warm temps and a bit of humidity for those heading out to see fireworks. A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures in the lower 90s for the 4th of July. Luckily, humidity won’t be too bad with dew points in the 50s during the afternoon. We will see a lot of sunshine though, so try to keep cool! We will have a perfect summer evening for fireworks with warm temps, mostly clear skies and a bit of a muggy feel.
We end the week dry and hot with highs again around 90 (possible heat wave?). We will see sunshine with some high clouds later in the day ahead of our next cold front. Humidity will begin rising Friday evening and it continues to climb Saturday. Dew points get a little nasty, topping off in the lower to middle 70s! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening with very heavy rain possible.
We will feel a dramatic difference in our weather Sunday as a cold front moves south and high pressure builds to our west. Temperatures get back to the lower and middle 80s, but dew points crash and we go back to dry, pleasant weather. This trend continues into early next week with good sunshine expected both Monday and Tuesday.
