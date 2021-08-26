SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have another official heat wave across western Mass as temperatures have rose into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon!
Skies remain partly cloudy to clear tonight with very warm and humid conditions. Overnight lows fall back to around 70 with high humidity and areas of fog.
Our final day in this heat wave will be Friday. Expect another humid day with some improvement by Friday evening and night. Highs return to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible, but most of the activity will be to our south later in the afternoon.
High pressure builds to our north and northeast over the weekend, changing wind directions out of the east. This will allow for cooler temperatures across New England with many staying in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the front from Friday stalls to our south, keeping clouds around, especially Saturday. Waves of low pressure moving along the front will bring scattered showers off and on throughout the day, which will also keep temperatures on the cool side! Shower chances continue Sunday, but there may be some breaks of sun as well.
A warm front moves through Sunday evening, keeping clouds and shower chances going and also increasing humidity. Warm and humid Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front swings through. Tuesday should be a nicer day with lower humidity, but remnants of a tropical system (possibly Ida) may bring some humidity and showers our way mid to late week.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
