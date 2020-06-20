SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures broke 90° at Westover Air Reserve Base once again this afternoon. If we can hit 90° again tomorrow at Westover that would mark our first heatwave of 2020.
Skies will once again become partly cloudy tonight and it will be a mild and muggy night as lows drop back into the middle 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is on the way for both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures again approaching 90° each day. There will also be the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day but many locations will remain dry.
A cold front approaches New England by Wednesday, which will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will get very humid with dew points nearing 70 and temperatures may again approach 90. The front looks slow to move through, so Thursday is also looking unsettled and muggy-especially in the morning. By Friday, we should become more comfortable and a bit cooler.
