SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures will continue to warm over the next couple of days with the peak of the heat and the humidity coming on Monday. A weak cold front could bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
We broke 90 once again this afternoon at Westover. That means we are likely going to see our third heat wave of the season tomorrow as temperatures should easily rise above 90. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and mild temperatures as lows fall back to around 70.
Monday looks like when we will see the peak of the heat and humidity as we see our hottest day of the summer so far. Skies once again should become mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values could approach or even exceed 105° Monday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Berkshire county from 11am-8pm Monday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from noon-8pm Monday. The record high for tomorrow at Westover is 95° set in 2005 and it looks like there is a good chance that record will fall.
Wet weather chances are near 0 through Monday with only a slight risk for a late-day shower Monday. A cold front moves in late Tuesday with spotty showers and storms, then we turn much less humid and not as hot from Wednesday to Friday!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.