SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer arrived this afternoon at 5:43 P.M. and it came with the first 90° plus day of 2020! High pressure remains off the coast to our southeast, bringing in a strong southwesterly flow across New England. This flow will keep the heat and humidity around for another several days until a cold front can come through and replace the air mass-which may not happen until late next week!
A mild and muggy night is on the way tonight as lows will fall back into the middle 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.
Sunday and Monday both look very warm with highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the 60s. A weak upper low will pass overhead, but the impact to our weather is low. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible both days in the afternoon and early evening, but any wet weather looks very hit or miss. Tuesday may stay rain-free with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may get into the lower 90s for many!
A cold front approaches New England by Wednesday, which will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will get very humid with dew points nearing 70 and temperatures may again approach 90. The front looks slow to move through, so Thursday is also looking unsettled and muggy-especially in the morning. By Friday, we should become more comfortable and a bit cooler.
