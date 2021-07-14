SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered thunderstorms brought severe wind and hail to eastern Franklin and Hampshire Counties today, prompting numerous warnings, including a flash flood warning for a time.
Tonight, showers and storms continue to weaken, but are still bringing torrential rain to Hampden and Berkshire Counties.
Storms move out before midnight and skies partially clear with fog developing. Overnight lows fall to the 60s with a very muggy feel.
Thursday looks like another hot, humid day with partly cloudy skies. There is a very low risk for a pop up shower, but the majority of western Mass will see a dry day (though pretty humid).
A cold front to our northwest will gradually move southeast into New England over the next few days. Hot and humid Friday with a few showers and storms coming into western Mass by the late afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms become more likely Saturday as the front gets closer and moves through. Some heavy rain is possible Saturday and looks to be our best shot at more of a washout. Sunday may see some improvement as the front moves east, but showers are still possible.
Temperatures look seasonable early next week with continued high humidity Monday to Wednesday. The risk for rain is low for the first 3 days of the week, but we may see some late-day pop ups, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front coming through Wednesday looks to usher in a less humid air mass for the end of the week.
