SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heat and humidity will continue to build in for the start of the new work week as highs will approch 90 degrees. There is a chance we could be looking at yet another heat wave. A Heat Advisory has been issued for eastern Hampden and eastern Hampshire county from noon on Monday until 8:00 pm on Tuesday. Heat Index values could approach the middle to upper 90s each afternoon.
It's going to be another mild night tonight under partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back into the middle 60s. Monday will feature a good amount of sunshine. There is the slight chance for a spot shower or storm with the heating of the day but many locations will remain dry.
Temperatures could rise to near 90 on Monday, the lower 90s on Tuesday and back near 90 on Wednesday. If we can hit 90 or better those three days that would be our fourth heatwave of the season. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase heading into Wednesday and Thursday.
