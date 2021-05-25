Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a beautiful day across western Mass with good sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for most.
Expect breezy conditions continue this evening and early tonight with a gradual increase of clouds and temperatures falling into the 60s. Tonight, lows only fall into the middle and upper 50s with a stray shower possible and rising humidity.
Getting hot Wednesday with temperatures reaching upper 80s to low 90s for many with dew points in the 60s! The morning and early afternoon look dry with sun and clouds and a healthy breeze, then showers and storms begin flaring up.
Western Mass is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind, hail and even a tornado threat. The main time frame is from 4-8pm, but storms may begin popping up as early as 2pm. The severe threat decreases around sunset, but showers and weaker storms may last until midnight. Be weather aware!
A cold front will push southward Wednesday night and showers and storms will end. A less humid air mass will move in Thursday, but we stay seasonably warm with highs near 80 and sunny.
Our next storm system moves in Friday, but looks very different from Wednesday. Friday looks mainly cloudy and much cooler as our upper level flow shifts northeasterly. Highs in the 60s are likely, then widespread rain moves in during the afternoon, which will cool us into the 50s. Right now, rain amounts may end up around a quarter inch. Low pressure passes south of New England Friday night and rain tapers off by Saturday morning.
The upcoming holiday weekend is looking mainly dry with gradually warming temperatures. Saturday remains a bit cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 60s, then more sunshine arrives Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds to our west. Temperatures return to the upper 60s Sunday and low 70s Memorial Day.
