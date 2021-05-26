Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) -It's a quiet, comfortable start, but it will heating up quickly today! It will be hot and muggy this afternoon with temperatures near 90 for many along dew points in the 60s! Clouds will give way to sunshine and most of the day will remain dry, however strong to severe storms are likely this evening. With the threat of storms today is a First Warning Weather Day so be weather weary, especially as we head into the evening.
Western Mass remains under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms (2 on the scale of 1 to 5 for severe weather) with damaging wind, hail and even a tornado threat. The main time frame is from 5-11pm. The severe threat decreases after midnight, but showers and weaker storms may last through late night.
A cold front will push southward tonight and showers and storms will end. A much drier air mass will move in tomorrow. It's still warm but much more comfortable with highs near 80 and dew points falling into the 40's. We'll see lots of sunshine too.
Our next storm system moves in Friday, but looks very different from today's set up. We are not expecting any severe weather this time. Friday looks mainly cloudy and much cooler as our upper level flow shifts northeasterly. Highs in the 60s are likely, then widespread rain moves in during the afternoon, which will cool us into the 50s. Right now, rain amounts may end up around 1/4" to 1/2" as Low pressure passes south of New England Friday night and rain tapers off by Saturday morning.
The upcoming holiday weekend is looking mainly cloudy, but mainly dry. It will remain cool though with highs likely near 60 both Saturday and Sunday. Showers may move back in Sunday afternoon as low pressure spins off shore.
Memorial Day is still a very much up in the air. Low pressure will be sitting off sure. What this Low does will make or break out holiday. At this point it's just to early to say. The two scenarios are either the storm pulls away and we dry out making for a nice Memorial Day or the storm slides closer to us and we see periods of rain with cool, damp conditions. Stay tuned, things will become clearer as we get closer.
