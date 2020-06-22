SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We hit 90 plus both Saturday and Sunday at Westover Air Reserve Base and we are likely going to hit 90 again today as well. If we do it will mark our first heatwave of 2020.
We've cooled this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60's. However readings will be climbing quickly with temperatures once again reach into the lower 90's. We'll see lots of sunshine again today and there will also be the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm both today and tomorrow, just like over the weekend.
A cold front approaches New England by Wednesday, which will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will get very humid with dew points nearing 70 and temperatures may again approach 90. The front looks slow to move through, so Thursday is also looking unsettled and muggy-especially in the morning. By Friday, we should become more comfortable and a bit cooler.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.