SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winds have already shifted to the west and northwest this afternoon, indicating a cold front has passed through. This northwest breeze will help to gradually usher in less humid air for this evening and tonight, but it remains quite warm with temps in the 80s.
A few spotty showers or a weak thunderstorm are possible this afternoon, then more showers are expected later tonight with a passing area of low pressure.
Friday will be a transition day with a touch of humidity in the morning, mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a shower. We will see clouds diminish throughout the morning and skies turn sunny for the afternoon. A nice northerly breeze will keep us comfortable with falling dew points. An upper level trough building into New England will bring in cooler temperatures and highs only make it into the 70s to around 80.
Surface high pressure will dominate our weather this weekend. We will see good sunshine on Saturday with a nice breeze and highs in the middle to upper 70s. It will be a very dry day across western Mass and all of New England-nearly perfect!
High pressure shifts to our northeast on Sunday, which will allow for an easterly breeze for southern New England. The coast will stay almost chilly for August and here in western Mass we will stay in the lower to middle 70s. Mild, breezy and dry weather continues for Monday.
Temperatures will trend warmer next week with highs returning to the lower 80s by Wednesday. Ahead of a cold front, humidity will creep up as well for Wednesday and Thursday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms look most likely Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with the frontal passage.
