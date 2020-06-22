SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We officially have a heat wave here in western Mass with temperatures today hitting the lower 90s at Westover and throughout most of the area. It remains very hot & humid this afternoon and evening with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.
Tonight will be warm & muggy with lows near 70. Skies remain mostly clear overnight.
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, and the last couple of days with more heat and humidity, along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temps. will once again reach near 90.
A cold front approaches western Mass. on Wednesday, which will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will get even more humid with dew points nearing 70 and temperatures may again approach 90. The front will likely be sluggish to move through, so Thursday is also looking unsettled and muggy-especially in the morning. By Friday, we should become more comfortable and a bit cooler. Classic summer-like conditions!
