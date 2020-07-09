SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat and humidity are on in full force this afternoon with temperatures reaching in the lower 90's and dew points near 70-which will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s across the Pioneer Valley. Most of us will see a dry weather day with lots of sunshine, but a spot shower or storm by late afternoon can’t be totally ruled out. (Chances for rain today are about 10-20%)
Mid-summer humidity will be sticking around for days to come too. Humid air may ease a bit early next week, but overall, no real dry air is coming anytime soon. Temperatures cool a bit tomorrow and Saturday with highs back down into the 80s as clouds increase ahead of an approaching coastal low/tropical system. This storm has an 80% chance of becoming T.S. Fay.
This system will move northward along the East Coast tomorrow, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to southern New England by tomorrow afternoon. Steady rain becomes more likely tomorrow evening and night and will continue into Saturday morning. Heavy rain is likely as this system draws in a lot of moisture off the Atlantic, which could lead to flash flooding. Saturday will be very humid with lingering showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. The bulk of the rain looks to fall in the morning. 1-3" of rain is possible!
An upper level trough will dominate our weather Sunday through mid-next week, keeping our weather unsettled. Temperatures stay close to normal, but with lingering humidity and daily shower and thunderstorm chances continue.
