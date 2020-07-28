SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a warm and humid start this morning, and we can expect another scorcher with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s. Dew points will hover near 70, making it feel like it's between 95-100 degrees.
**A Heat Advisory remains in effect for central and eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 8PM**
A "cold" front will approach this afternoon kicking off a few storms. A storm or two may be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds and flooding rains being the biggest threat.
The Storm Prediction Center has southern New England under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, a 1 on the 1 to 5 scale.
Behind the front it will turn less humid.In fact, temperatures may still touch 90 in the afternoon. However it will be more tolerable with dew point in the near 60 compared to dew points near 70 now.
There may be an isolated shower late Thursday, but otherwise, western Mass is looking mainly dry into the weekend as temperatures average a bit above normal. We should be up near 90 by the weekend.
Of course, with moderate drought in parts of western Mass, it's still important to pick up on the rain as we can. There is still a rainfall deficit for the last three months. That doesn't even account for the baking temperatures we've seen the past two weekends.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.