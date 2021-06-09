SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another warm and humid start with patchy fog and low clouds. Spotty showers are coming to an end and clouds will give way to sunshine. Today is setting up to be another hot and humid one, BUT this is the last day before a nice chance.
Today will get back into the lower 90s with high humidity. Dew points will stay near 70. Heat indices will once again top off in the mid to upper 90s which is why a Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties until 8pm.
A cold front moving south from northern New England will kick off isolated showers and thunderstorms. The timing looks to be between 3pm - 7pm. Like yesterday, any storms will likely produce heavy rain and possibly bring some gusty winds.
Skies begin to clear this evening as it turns less humid. which should give us a nice view Thursday morning of the partial solar eclipse, which happens around 5:30am. (Sunrise at 5:14) Temperatures by morning will be down into the mid to upper 50's.
A much drier air mass drains in tomorrow thanks to building high pressure to our north. We have a warm, sunny day, but a much less humid one! We stay refreshing to end the week, with cooler temperatures as high pressure moves to our northeast, bringing in a flow off the Atlantic. Highs Friday and Saturday will top off in the 70's.
A weak system will move through New England to kick the weekend off, but it will be weak and progressive. This system may bring a few spotty showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but many will stay dry and Saturday is looking nice with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 70's. Sunday will start with cool, sunny conditions, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. It will become a bit more humid as another disturbance heads our way. It will become a bit more humid in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Showers or a period of rain will likely arrive either late in the day or at night. Right now most of Sunday is looking dry.
