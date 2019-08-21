SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thunderstorms have moved out of western Mass and the remainder of the night will be quiet. Mild and quite muggy overnight with temps falling into the middle and upper 60s.
Thursday will be a hot, humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s and dew points again around 70 in the morning. A cold front will slowly push through western Mass in the afternoon and evening with patchy clouds and a spot shower or thunderstorm. Depending on the movement of the front, we could see a batch of rain and a thunderstorm come through Thursday night into the early morning hours Friday.
Friday will be a transition day with decreasing clouds, an increasing breeze out of the northwest, lower humidity, and milder temperatures. High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes, allowing for cool, comfortable conditions Friday night into the weekend.
High pressure should keep our weather dry over the weekend, however it will be a bit cooler than normal, especially Sunday and Monday as high pressure sits to our northeast. Patchy clouds will mix with sunshine and a healthy northeast breeze. There is a very low risk for a shower Sunday and Monday, but the best chances will be closer to the eastern coast. Shower chances and humidity increase by Wednesday and Thursday.
