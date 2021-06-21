SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer has arrived! The summer solstice took place last night at 11:32 and the first day of summer will feel every bit like the season.
It's a warm, humid morning and today will be a hot one with highs near 90! Feel-like temperatures this afternoon will reach into the middle 90s, as we will remain out ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Claudette will pass well out-to-sea. The southerly flow between these two systems will squeeze up the heat and humidity.
The cold front will bring severe weather across New York and Vermont this afternoon and will bring us the potential for thunderstorms the first half of tonight. A line of storms will drop in from the west and will weaken as it slides into western Mass. The best chance of seeing a severe storm will be across Berkshire County around sunset. The valley may catch a storm between 9pm and midnight. Storms have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain, especially Berkshire County. Some areas to the east of Springfield may not end up with much, depending on how quickly these storms fizzle.
The front will stall to our south tomorrow. This means clouds will linger and we run the risk of a shower or two. Most of the day will stay dry. It will start humid and become less muggy as the day goes on. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 70's. Dew points will fall from the 60's into the upper 40's by evening.
High pressure will supply us with sunny, dry conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings will be cool and crisp with comfortable afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the 70's and in the lower 80's on Thursday. It will become a bit more humid on Friday, but overall still nice.
Right the first weekend of summer is looking very classic with warm, muggy conditions. Highs will reach into the 80's with a mix of sun and clouds. There may be an isolated storm around too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.