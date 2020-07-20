SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain hot and humid with temperatures reaching into the middle 90's. Humidity levels will remain high with dew points near 70, putting heat indices into the upper 90's and lower 100's.
Heat Advisories remain in effect for central and eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8pm. In addition an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy levels of ground level ozone remain in effect for all of Hampden county, as well as central and eastern Hampshire county until 11pm.
A few showers moved through western Mass. this morning and an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon as a weak cool front moves through the Northeast, but most will stay dry. The best chance of seeing a storm will be Springfield and points east as the front becomes a bit more active across eastern Massachusetts this afternoon.
The front will bring slight relief for tomorrow. It will not be quite as hot and will be a little less humid, but still warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
A front along with a weak area of low pressure will move out way on Wednesday and will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be humid again with highs in the 80's. Thursday will be warm and still muggy with the chance for another shower or storms, although rain chances will be a bit lower. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. Drier air should move in for the end of the week and start of the weekend.
