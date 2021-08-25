SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a nice start out there, but temperatures are climbing quickly and today is going to be hot and muggy. Highs will reach near 90 along with dew points nearing 70. This will put heat indices into the low to mid 90's this afternoon.
Tonight will feature a clear sky with temperatures falling into the 60's. It will stay rather muggy too.
With a ridge building in the east the hot and humid weather continues tomorrow with temperatures back into the lower to even mid 90's. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may reach near 100 for some a heat advisory could be issued. There is a small chance we could see a thunderstorm late in the day. If a storm does develop, it could become severe, but most will not see a drop.
Friday will remain very warm and muggy with a front approaching late in the day. Highs will reach near 90 again. The front will likely bring a few late day showers and storms and will put an end to the heat and drop our dew points. Behind the cold front, dew points look to lower throughout the day. Saturday will feel much more comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the 50s.
A front will stay stalled to our southwest over the weekend, but close enough to bring lots of clouds with occasional breaks of sun Saturday and Sunday. We cant rule out a few spot showers, but most of the weekend should be dry. Temperatures will be much cooler, mainly in the 70's with dew points near 60. The heat and humidity may return for Monday followed by an extended period of cooler, dry weather which may last for much of next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.