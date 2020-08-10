SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8PM Tuesday for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties.
The heat advisory is for temperatures in the lower to middle 90s along with dew points in the 60s to low 70s-putting ‘feels-like’ temperatures into the middle and upper 90s.
Skies remain partly to mostly sunny this afternoon and evening with a slight risk for a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances diminish after 8pm and skies become mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We heat up fast Tuesday morning and by noon, it will already feel like mid-90s across the Pioneer Valley! Dangerous heat continues into the early evening with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps nearing 100. Again, a slight risk for a pop up shower or thunderstorm.
We will be battling high heat and humidity much of the week thanks to high pressure off the Southeast coast. There is a slow-moving cool front that will approach Wednesday, bringing us a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The front will continue to creep southeastward on Thursday and looks to stay close enough to keep humidity around along with a slight risk for a shower or storm south of the Mass Pike.
We should get a break in the high humidity by the end of the week with Friday looking a bit drier and more comfortable. The weekend looks more seasonable as well with highs in the mid 80s Saturday with good sunshine. Sunday and Monday trend cloudier and a bit cooler due to more of an easterly wind as high pressure builds northeast of Mass. Shower chances may return by Monday and Tuesday with an approaching warm front.
