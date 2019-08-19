SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a hot and humid afternoon before a strong line of storms barreled through. Springfield briefly hit 90° before falling into the 70s. The strong storms knocked down trees and power lines across the area. Big hail, up to golf ball sized (2"), fell in portions of Agawam and Feeding Hills.
***A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect until 8pm this evening***
Behind the storms, skies will clear and dew points will drop. Tuesday will end up being a very nice, warm Summer day.
It will become more humid again for Wednesday as another cold front will bring a few rounds of showers and storms. Much like today, there is a risk for severe weather with storms that move through. Highs will reach into the 80s with oppressive levels of humidity. The front will be slow to move through so it will likely stay humid and warm on Thursday with another round of showers and storms possible.
It will turn cooler and drier on Friday, almost a tease of Fall. The weekend is looking good thus far! We will be keeping an eye on moisture to our south but either way it is looking cooler and much less humid with daytime highs in the 70s and nighttime lows in the 50s.
