SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, skies begin mostly clear to partly cloudy, but more clouds will drift in overnight. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 60s with a light breeze becoming calm after midnight.
We will see more clouds for Tuesday as a cold front drifts southward. Most of western Mass will see a dry day, but later in the afternoon and evening, a few showers may occur. Even with the clouds, it should be another warm day with highs in the 80s and dew points come up a bit, but humidity won’t be terrible.
Behind a departing cold front, high pressure will build into New England. Both Wednesday and Thursday look rain-free with temperatures climbing to near 90 both days. Dew points will be on the lower side, so expect a comfortable air mass during the day and a slightly humid one at night-especially Thursday night. If you’re beach bound for the 4th, afternoon sea breezes will keep the shore a bit cooler.
A warm front will approach Friday, bringing an increase in humidity. Our weather turns more unsettled, but we only have a slight risk for a shower or thunderstorm popping up late Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front should bring a better chance on Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday also looks to be quite humid-similar to this past weekend. Dry, seasonable air returns for Sunday and Monday.
