SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More humid air is working into the region and it will stick around into the start of the new work week. Shower chances will also be increasing with the chance for some steady rain headed our way on Wednesday.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for some spotty showers but not everyone will see showers, some locations remain dry. A mild and muggy night on the way with lows in the middle 60s. Monday will also feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, warm and humid conditions with the chance for some spotty showers. Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s.
We have a shot at seeing some heavier, soaking rains mid-week with a strong cold front tapping into Atlantic moisture. There’s still question on the timing of the front, but it’s looking like late Tuesday evening or night as a start time, with rain likely on Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. We turn breezy and cooler Thursday with falling humidity. The end of the week looks dry and fall-like with highs returning to the 60s.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
