SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had a few downpours overnight but the bulk of the rain stayed east of Western Mass. It's cloudy and humid out there now with some spotty showers but showers will end and clouds will decrease. It will turn less humid this afternoon, after a cold front moves through.
The front will bring a spot shower or isolated storm around midday but we are not expecting much. With an earlier passage of the front, severe weather is highly unlikely and the afternoon is looking nice. Dew points come down a bit this afternoon and evening. Temperatures should get back into the middle and upper 80s.
We keep moderate levels of humidity to start the weekend and tomorrow looks very warm with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a sunny day with a few clouds, especially late. A cold front will move through New England tomorrow night into Sunday morning with scattered clouds but no rain.
It turns less humid on Sunday behind a departing cold front and temperatures won't be quite as warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We will see lots of sunshine throughout the day along with a nice breeze. High pressure will build into our region, which will keep Monday and Tuesday sunny and dry. Temperatures are on the rise again with highs back to 90 on Tuesday.
It gets hot by Wednesday with highs into the 90s and dew points approaching 70-we could see some heat advisories. Thursday should be another hot, humid day, but the threat for showers and thunderstorms will increase as a cold front picks up the remnants of Barry and moves through.
