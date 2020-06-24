SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be a few spotty showers around, ahead of a cold front. Shower chances will stick through lunch-time along with a possible thunderstorm. Dew points will hover around 70 before the front moves through. Isolated heavy rain and a gusty breeze is possible, but won't see much.
Skies clear by mid-afternoon with much drier air moving in. As temperatures reach into the mid 80's dew points fall into the 50's this afternoon.
Tonight will be much more comfortable as temperatures cool into the 50s by tomorrow morning-some relief!
Tomorrow and Friday look like nice summer days with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and warm temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures both mornings will start in the 50's.
Temperatures get warmer Saturday with highs nearing 90, however humidity remains in check. We will see more clouds around, but wet weather should hold off. We turn humid Saturday night and Sunday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday.
