SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a warm, muggy morning and a slow moving downpour is moving through Greater Springfield with some heavy rain. It will move out by late morning but the humidity will stick around.
Today will feature clouds and sun and additional pop up shower or thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. If we do get a thunderstorm, it will likely not become severe. It will be another warm one with highs in the 80s to near 90 and dew points hover in the lower to middle 60s so rather muggy.
Our best chance to pick up some widespread rain will come tonight-mainly from 8pm on. A warm front will come through with scattered showers and higher humidity. With this tropical air mass, downpours are possible overnight and even a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts could range up over 1/2" depending on storm development. Showers will wind down late.
A cold front will come into western Mass tomorrow around mid-day with another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It remains warm and humid and heavy rain will be likely in anything that passes through. The severe risk is looking rather low. The bulk of the activity may set up to our east. Our weather gradually dries out tomorrow during the late afternoon and evening.
Overall the weekend is looking good! Saturday will be very warm and a bit muggy with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach near 90. A cold front will sweep through Saturday night into Sunday giving us some clouds but rain is not likely. Dew points come down Sunday and it will be a bit cooler too. We'll have a nice breeze with still warm but drier conditions under a bled of sun and clouds. The dry, warm conditions will last into Monday and Tuesday followed by significant heat for possibly the rest of the week.
