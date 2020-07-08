SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cloudy, humid morning and today will be warm and remain very humid with dew points hovering near 70-tropical! There may be a shower or two this morning, then sunshine should break out by the late morning and early this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely later this afternoon (after 3pm). With the high dew points and temperatures in the mid 80s, we will have a good amount of instability, leading to a threat of scattered storms and an isolated severe storm, capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Some hail is also possible, but the tornado threat is near 0. (Best chance for severe storms will be across Franklin County)
Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs nearing 90. More sun is on tap, but with the high moisture in the atmosphere, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible as well-especially in the afternoon. Most will stay dry, but ff a storm does pop up, it could become severe.
The end of the week will feature an area of low pressure moving up the East coast. This coastal low may bring some significant rainfall to southern New England. Similar to a fall or springtime nor’easter, the track will determine who gets the most rain, but some projections have western Mass seeing a widespread at 1 to 3 inches of soaking rain. Some embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible as well. The main time frame of impact looks to be Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
With left over humidity and energy in the atmosphere showers and thunder may linger off and on through the day. Although drier than Saturday it will still be quite wet before we finally dry things out for the start of next week.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
