SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are waking up to cloudy skies and some showers this morning. A mild and muggy day is on tap before the heat begins to build in tomorrow and into the weekend.
The best chance for showers today will be from the morning into the early afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise, but fortunately, temperatures won’t be too warm. Highs will top off in the lower to middle 70s but it still will feel rather uncomfortable with dew points also in the 70s.
Once remnants of Barry exit the East Coast, extreme heat will take over. A strong ridge of high pressure will help temperatures get into the middle and upper 90s from Friday to Sunday. Dew points will stay in the 70s through the weekend as well, which will give us a heat index around and above 100° all 3 days! The actual temperature Saturday may hit 100, which would be the first time since 2011.
Our weather remains fairly quiet with a slight risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, then again Sunday afternoon. Lots of sunshine will be around over the weekend. By Sunday night, a cold front will slowly push southward with scattered showers and storms. We remain a bit humid and unsettled Monday as the front continues to exit. Dry, comfortable air is back Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonable temperatures.
