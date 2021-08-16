SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Surface high pressure has kept our weather very pleasant the last two days! Today we saw a good deal of high clouds, but also plenty of sunshine. Seasonable temperatures, low dew points and light breezes have made for some nice summer weather!
However, some changes are coming this week and we will see a ramp up in humidity and shower chances.
Tonight, high pressure moves offshore, turning wind out of the south. Though breezes remain very light, the southerly flow will bring dew points back to the low 60s overnight and Tuesday, making things feel a bit muggy and not as crisp. The higher humidity and clouds will keep temperatures closer to 60 Tuesday morning.
Tuesday looks fairly cloudy with some breaks of sun in the morning. Our weather is looking mainly rain-free with a slight risk for a spot shower in the afternoon across western Mass. Temperatures return to the low 80s in the valley, but with higher humidity.
All eyes are on the tropics as Tropical Storm Fred moves into the Florida and the Southeast. By Wednesday, the remnants of Fred will be moving through the mid-Atlantic. Here in southern New England, tropical air will continue to build and dew points soar into the 70s. Expect lots of clouds along with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder.
Remnants of Fred move through western Mass Thursday, bringing periods of rain. There is a threat for rain to be heavy at times, which may cause localized flooding. Friday may also remain unsettled with numerous showers and storms around with heavy rainfall.
Our pattern remains warm, humid and unsettled heading into the weekend. While Fred will be gone, there aren’t any fronts to kick out our tropical air mass, so we remain very humid with spotty showers and storms each afternoon and evening.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
