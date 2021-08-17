SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): High pressure supplied us with a beautiful day yesterday with seasonable temperatures, low dew points and a light breeze. However, the humidity will build in with shower changes going up and eventually we may have to deal with some heavy rain thanks to the remnants of Fred later in the week.
Today looks fairly cloudy with some breaks of sun this morning. Our weather is looking mainly rain-free with a slight risk for a spot shower this afternoon across western Mass. Temperatures top off near 80 as dew points climb through the 60's.
Tropical Depression Fred continues to move through the Southeast. By tomorrow, the remnants of Fred will be moving through the mid-Atlantic. Here in southern New England, tropical air ahead of Fred will continue to build and dew points soar into the 70s. Expect lots of clouds along with a shower and a rumble of thunder. Most of the day it will not be raining.
Remnants of Fred move through western Mass Thursday, bringing periods of rain. There is a threat for rain to be heavy at times, which may cause localized flooding. The bulk of Fred will move out but some moisture may linger keeping things unsettled with showers and a few storms.
Our pattern remains warm, humid and unsettled heading into the weekend. Fred will have pushed out but with the humidity lingering a few spotty showers and storms each afternoon and evening are possible. Temps will likely be in the low to mid-80's with dew points near 70.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
