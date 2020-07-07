SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fair weather continues this afternoon and evening, though clouds continue to hang tough. Some breaks of sun are likely north of the Mass Pike and some are possible farther south.
This evening, high pressure will move farther northeast, bringing in a light southerly wind flow. Dew points will climb and skies return to mostly cloudy. A few, spotty showers are possible overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Wednesday will be warm and very humid with dew points getting to around 70-tropical! The morning begins mostly cloudy with a shower or two, then sunshine should break out by the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely later in the day (after 3pm). With the high dew points and temperatures in the mid 80s, we will have a good amount of instability, leading to a threat of isolated severe storms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Some hail is also possible, but the tornado threat is near 0.
A weak ridge of high pressure will keep our weather hot and humid Thursday with highs nearing 90. More sun is on tap, but with the high moisture in the atmosphere, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible as well-especially in the afternoon. If a storm does pop up, it could become severe.
The end of the week will feature an area of low pressure moving up the East coast. This coastal low may bring some significant rainfall to southern New England. Similar to a fall or springtime nor’easter, the track will determine who gets the most rain, but some projections have western Mass at 1 to 3 inches of soaking rain. Some imbedded thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible as well. The main timeframe of impact looks to be Friday evening through midday Saturday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
