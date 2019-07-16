SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Humidity is on the rise, rain is on the way and extreme heat looks to follow for the weekend in western Mass.
Tonight, we are looking mainly rain-free, though one or two showers could pop up briefly. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures only falling into the upper 60s and low 70s-balmy! Humidity will be high tonight as dew points climb through the 60s and we’ve got some tropical days ahead!
Wednesday will begin with patchy clouds and the morning will be warm and muggy. A few spotty showers are possible through Noon, but most of the wet weather we are expecting should get going around 1-3pm. Heavy downpours will be widespread throughout the afternoon and evening across western Mass and southern New England as remnants of Barry move through. Thunderstorms are also expected, but there’s only a low risk for an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts (low microburst potential too). The bigger threat will be isolated flash flooding due to the heavy rainfall.
The thunderstorm threat diminishes Wednesday night and Thursday, but the risk for occasional heavy rain continues. The best chance for rain Thursday looks to be early in the day, but a shower or two may linger into the evening. It will be very humid, but cooler with highs in the 70s.
As Barry finally exits the US and New England, heat will replace the rain. With a ridge of high pressure in place across the East, temperatures and dew points will be quite high for a stretch of days. A heat wave is likely from Friday to Sunday with Saturday being the hottest of the 3 days. With this batch of heat, the humidity will also pose a big concern as dew points climb back into the 70s over the weekend. The heat index may approach 100-110 degrees Saturday, which would prompt a heat advisory or excessive heat warning!
A pattern shift will bring relief early next week. Temperatures come back to the 80s Monday, but humidity remains high. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms-a day to watch for potential severe storms. A trough and upper low to our north will bring seasonable and less humid weather from Tuesday on.
