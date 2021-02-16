SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - ***Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the hill towns and Franklin County Noon***
Rain will continue to wind down this morning as temperatures slowly inch into the mid to upper 30's. Conditions will slowly improve as we dry out with moderating temperatures.
Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon, but temperatures come up to near 40 which will be nice! A cold front could bring a late day rain or snow shower. Behind the front skies clear and temperatures steadily fall overnight.
It will be cold, but bright tomorrow with a return to some sunshine. Highs will stay mainly in the 20's and it will be rather blustery as well.
Out next storm will approach southern New England and with a track to our south along with a fresh batch of cold air in place this system looks to be cold enough for mainly snow, at least through most of the storm.
Thursday will be cold with increasing clouds. Either in the afternoon or evening snow will develop then continue into the overnight. A moderate amount of snow is likely before it chances to a light wintry mix on Friday.
Temperatures stay chilly to start the weekend with a gusty breeze Saturday. Sunday is looking slightly milder, but also brighter with sunny skies thanks to building high pressure. Our next storm system looks to arrive Monday as a rain/snow mix for now, so certainly busy times ahead!
