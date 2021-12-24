SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas! Precipitation moves back in later tonight, but this time it’s mainly freezing rain so It’s going to get icy into Christmas morning as another wave of low pressure heads our way.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass until 1pm Christmas Day. If you are going to be out and about early on Christmas Day be sure to allow yourself plenty of extra time with freezing rain creating icy conditions. Temperatures will hover below freezing all morning. Warmer air aloft will gradually scour out the colder air at the surface but not until the afternoon. Freezing rain will transition over to plain rain first in the valley by around noon, but later in the hills. Highs will top off in the mid 30’s.
Rain ends tomorrow night then it will turn blustery and colder with partial clearing.
Sunday looks dry, windy and cool with highs in the low to middle 40s. The drier air should stick around into the beginning of next week with highs on Monday in the middle 30s and Tuesday we should see temperatures rising back into the lower 40s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
