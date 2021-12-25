SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas! Precipitation continues to fall as mainly freezing rain as of 10:30 this morning throughout much of western Mass. This has resulted in difficult travel conditions so if you are getting ready to head out this morning be sure to allow for plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7pm this evening. For Berkshire county the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1pm this afternoon. If you are going to be out and about today be sure to use extra caution . Freezing rain is creating icy conditions. Untreated surfaces have the potential to be icy and slick. Temperatures will hover below freezing all morning. Warmer air aloft will gradually scour out the colder air at the surface but not until this afternoon from south to north, last in Franklin County. Freezing rain will transition over to plain rain as the afternoon goes on. Highs will top off in the mid 30’s. Wind will remain light.
Rain ends tomorrow night then it will turn blustery and colder with partial clearing. Temps will fall into the 20’s by morning.
Tomorrow looks dry, windy and cool with highs in the low to middle 40s. The drier air should stick around into the beginning of next week with highs on Monday in the middle 30s, but by Tuesday temperatures will be back into the lower 40s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
