SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's an icy start out there this morning. Most spots picked up 1-2" of snow with sleet and freezing rain as well. Freezing rain is winding down and conditions will improve quickly later this morning.
Low pressure will move away early this morning and overcast skies early this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds pick up and we continue to dry out, plus, temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s. A few spots could even reach 50 degrees!
High pressure builds in tonight allowing temps to fall back to the 20s. Tomorrow will be rather pleasant with sun and clouds and temperatures returning to the 40's. Dry weather continues into the start of the weekend, but high clouds will be around most of the day Saturday. Our next batch of wet weather rolls in Saturday night, beginning as a wintry mix for western Mass. However, this storm should be more of a rainmaker with rain being heavy at times on Sunday with temperatures into the 40's.
As the storm moves out it will become windy and colder with some 40+mph gusts and wind advisories may be issued. We return to dry, chilly conditions for the start of the work and school week with more sunshine for Tuesday. Models continue to hint at a mid-week storm system but how it all plays out is way to early to tell.
