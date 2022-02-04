SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Berkshire, western Hampshire and all of Franklin through 7pm
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties through 7pm
Rain has been coming down heavy at time since last evening but cold air continues to drain in and rain will be changing to freezing rain as the morning goes on. The colder air is at the surface, but a layer of warm air lingers in the middle of the atmosphere-setting us up for ice. By 10-11 just above everyone in western Mass will be below freezing.
Freezing rain will then change to sleet this afternoon as the layer of cold air thickens. Sleet are the small ice pellets. They make for a mess, but are a little easier to drive in. Sleet will end as some snow briefly later this afternoon. Most will pick up a thick coating to 2" of sleet with a bit of fluffy snow on top of it. Temperatures will slip below freezing this morning then into the 20's this afternoon.
Temperatures continue to fall into the teens tonight. Our weekend will stay cold, but dry with lots of sunshine both days. Tomorrow will be brisk with highs in the 20s, then Sunday starts colder with sub-zero temperatures. Temperatures moderate Sunday afternoon into early next week.
Next week’s weather is trending fairly quiet and dry for the most part. A cold front approaching from the west Monday will bring in more clouds, then low pressure off the coast will keep clouds around Tuesday. The coastal low should stay offshore, but a spot rain or snow shower could be seen Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will stay on the milder side through mid-week.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
