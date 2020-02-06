SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's an icy morning with sleet, freezing rain and snow coming down across Western Mass. The mix will change to freezing rain as the morning goes on then eventually drizzle and showers this afternoon, in the valley as temperatures slowly inch above freezing. It will stay icy in the hills and Franklin County.
Winter Weather Advisories remains in effect for all of western Mass, into the afternoon and evening.
It's been mainly sleet and freezing rain in greater Springfield. Ice amounts through 9am should stay below a tenth of an inch in the Pioneer Valley, but in the hills of western Franklin, northern Berkshire and western Hampshire, ice amounts may end up around two tenths of an inch or a bit more since it will stay icy into the evening.
Our icy mix changes to rain showers in the valley by noon but in the hills and Franklin County not until this evening. Temperatures end up in the middle 30s for most, at least by this evening.
Round 2 arrives late tonight as rain and mainly rain continues through tomorrow morning, at varying rates of intensity. There is a risk for the highest elevations in western Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties to see freezing rain for a few hours before changing to all rain. Rain amounts should end up around an inch for most-maybe a bit more. A gusty breeze is likely throughout the day and as it shifts northwest in the afternoon, colder air will dive in on the back side of the low-changing rain to snow. Snow amounts should be light in the valley with just some coatings, but 1-3” of snow may be seen in the hills and Berkshires. However, if the storm moves out fast enough, we may not see much, if any, snow.
Our weekend begins dry and much colder with wind chills around 0 Saturday morning. Blustery and bright Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 20s-much more February-like! One of the coldest days we've had in quite a while, almost three week.
Sunday will be a bit milder and less windy, but more clouds will be around along with a spot rain or snow shower. Our unsettled weather pattern continues early next week with a few weak systems bringing a chance for rain and snow showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.