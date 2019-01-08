SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures will be slow to inch above freezing this afternoon with pockets of freezing drizzle continue. In fact, The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory until 5 pm this afternoon.
A vigorous area of low pressure will slide across New England tonight bringing western Mass. periods of rain. There will likely be a few embedded downpours and even a thunderstorm as this system rapidly strengthens overnight.
As cold air wraps in behind this developing storm left over showers will switch to snow showers by early tomorrow morning. Any snow will end quickly in the valley but will linger into the afternoon across the hills and Berkshire County. This is where there will be some accumulation. The valley will just see some scattered coatings but the hills could see 1-4" of accumulation along with blowing and drifting snow making things look very winter-like, especially in the higher elevated locations.
Snow showers will wind down tomorrow afternoon as this storm strengthens and moves away. Behind this storm it will become windy and cold with highs staying in the lower 30's on Thursday then even colder for Friday and through the weekend.
A huge trough will build into the northeast keeping daytime highs in the low to mid 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with nighttime lows in the single digits.
It will remain dry through the period however there are some signs that suggest there will be coastal storm develop on Sunday. However, it looks as though this system will develop to late and to far south to give us much if any snow. Stayed though we are still 5 days out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.