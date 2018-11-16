SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first snowstorm of the season certainly left it's mark! We got walloped with 5-10" of snow along with a layer of an ice glaze on top of that. However, the storm will be moving out of the area this afternoon and conditions will improve quickly.
Precipitation will end as snow showers this morning on the backside of low pressure. We may see an additional quick coating to 1" in the valley with a couple of additional inches in the hills and Berkshire County.
The snow ends before noon then we turn blustery with northwest wind gusts to 30mph this afternoon. It will remain mainly cloudy but we could see a few peaks of sunshine here and there. Temps should climb above freezing for everyone, but struggle to reach 40. A few snow flurries are possible in the hills and Berkshires this evening. Watch out for some re-freeze this evening.
We start the weekend brisk, but the wind will lighten throughout the day tomorrow. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the mid-40s. So we should see some melting during tomorrow afternoon.
Sunday will be a bit colder as some morning sun gives way to a mostly cloudy skies as a surface low develops and moves by Sunday night through Monday morning with a round of light rain and snow. Snow accumulations are possible, but look light.
Our pattern will be a bit quieter next week with a few flurries on Tuesday, but otherwise dry weather. Our below-normal temp trend continues with highs in the low 40s Monday and 30s Tuesday to Thanksgiving. Right now, Thanksgiving Day is looking sunny and cold.
- Today: Morning wintry mix. Ending in the afternoon. Highs: 34-40
- Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Black Ice. Lows: 26-32
- Saturday: Sun & clouds, breezy early. Highs: 38-46
