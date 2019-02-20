SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for everyone through 7am Thursday morning.
Minor snow accumulations are being seen across western Mass, but many are already seeing a mix as of 10:30pm. Freezing rain will bring a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice to our area through about 5-6am. Roads will be icy for the morning drive, so take it slow!
Low pressure moves away early Thursday and any lingering freezing drizzle will end not long after sunup. Overcast skies early will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds pick up and we continue to dry out, plus, temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s. A few spots could even reach 50 degrees!
High pressure returns Thursday night, allowing temps to fall back to the 20s for Friday morning. Friday will be a nicer weather day with sun and clouds and seasonable high temps in the low 40s. Dry weather continues into the start of the weekend, but high clouds will be around most of the day Saturday. Our next batch of wet weather rolls in Saturday night, beginning as a wintry mix for western Mass. However, this storm should be more of a rainmaker and rain showers are likely Sunday morning and afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.
Behind the Sunday storm, winds look to crank up for Monday with some 40+mph gusts-some wind advisories may be issued. We return to dry, chilly conditions for the start of the work and school week with more sunshine for Tuesday. Models continue to hint at a mid-week storm system, but for now it doesn’t look like much. Stay tuned.
