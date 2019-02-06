SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories continue through 10 am Thursday morning for a light glaze up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Some minor sleet accumulation is also possible in the hills. There’s a low chance for some isolated spots in the Berkshires to see a quarter inch of ice, which could cause isolated power outages.
Low pressure passes to our south overnight, bringing an end to wet and icy precipitation by 3-5am. Roads, walkways may be icy Thursday morning and could impact the commute. By the afternoon, temps rise to the middle and upper 30s for most with occasional drizzle, overcast skies and a chilly, but light northeasterly breeze.
Another round of rain rolls in Thursday night through Friday morning as a stronger low passes by to our northwest. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, then rise Friday morning and peak in the low 50s by the early afternoon. We turn breezy and colder behind the front for Friday evening with temperatures falling into the low 20s by Saturday morning.
Our weekend begins cold and windy with northwest gusts approaching 30 and 40 mph at times. High temps will reach around 30 degrees, but the wind will make it feel more like the teens. High pressure will build in gradually, keeping skies mostly sunny and allowing wind to lighten by Saturday night. Sunday morning should be quite cold with temps approaching single digits in spots!
Next week begins with a few flurries early Monday morning with little to no impact on western Mass. We stay cold with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens. There is a winter storm potential for mid-week and snow or a mix is looking possible. Stay tuned!
