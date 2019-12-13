SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Weather Advisory until 10PM for all of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
Light rain will bump into some cold air at the surface, causing it to freeze on contact in some areas. Warm air is just above the surface, but it is not mixing to the ground until later tonight.
As temperatures gradually increase, rain will pick up overnight and throughout Saturday.
There will be soaking rain tomorrow, especially in the early morning. 1-2" of rain or more is possible as this system pushes through. On top of the rain, temperatures will be climbing into the 40s, which will allow for a lot of snow melt. These combined factors may cause localized flooding, especially streets and in areas of poor drainage. There won't be a lot of sun for Saturday. It will be a cloudy, foggy day as warmer temps linger over the lingering snow pack.
Rain becomes lighter tomorrow afternoon, but showers will continue. A rain or snow shower may linger into Sunday morning with temperatures cooling but staying above freezing.
Wind will kick up Sunday as low pressure continues to strengthen to our north. Snow showers are possible in the Berkshires, but the valley looks mainly dry with a few flurries possible. Northwest wind may gust to 35 mph at times, especially in the hills. .
The next storm to affect western Mass arrives Monday evening. This storm looks more wintry than wet, with a good chance for snow Monday evening, before changing to a mix by Tuesday morning. It's possible snow falls to end the storm. Hazardous travel conditions are looking likely for Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. Lets plan on a couple of inches with the bulk of it falling late Monday into Tuesday.
