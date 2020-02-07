SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a damp and icy start this morning with temperatures hovering just above freezing in the valley but below freezing in the hills.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and Hampden counties int the afternoon.
Rain becomes steady later this morning as a powerful storm system blows through the Northeast this afternoon. The steadies rain will fall around lunch-time. We'll likely pick up about 1/2" of rainfall.
Rain will change to snow then wind down later this afternoon as a cold front whips through Western Mass. As the front moves through temperatures will crash and the wind will increase quickly falling into the 20's with wind chills down into the teens.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden and Berkshire County for this afternoon and evening. Westerly wind gusts may top 50mph at times.
We are only expecting some scattered coasting in the valley but there could be up to 1" in the hills and 1-3" in Berkshire County. Either way any standing water will freeze and untreated roads could become icy.
It will be cold and blustery tonight into tomorrow with wind chills falling into the single digits by morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow but cold high pressure will give us “February” temperatures with highs in the 20s to near 30, very typical for this time of year. Lighter wind tomorrow night will help temps fall well into the teens by Sunday morning.
Clouds increase Sunday and we may see a snow shower or two but it will not amount to much. It will stay cold with highs in the 20's. A weak system passing by Sunday night into Monday morning will bring light snow for your morning commute which will make things a bit slippery in spots. We could see a coating to 1" that will likely melt away in the afternoon as temperatures come up to near 40 as light snow ends as a few rain showers.
Another weak system will move through on Tuesday with light rain and snow possible.
