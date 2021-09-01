SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for all of western Mass from 2pm Wednesday through 2pm Thursday***
The remnants of Ida will move into the Northeast today with heavy, flooding rains, and gusty winds expected tonight.
Rain associated with the remains of Ida will bring showers to western Mass. later this morning. Showers will blossom into steady, light rain this afternoon, although a few embedded downpours are possible. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 60's as the breeze picks up out of the Northeast.
The heaviest will move in tonight with rainfall amounts from 2-5" across all of western Mass. Rain will lead to widespread flooding with huge puddles on roadways, in areas of poor drainage, river and stream flooding and basement flooding. It will be windy as well, with gusts to 30mph. This may lead to isolated power outages. We are not expecting severe weather, however we can't rule out an embedded thunderstorm. A "spin-up" or small tornado is possible in the warm sector of the system, across southern Connecticut, southern Rhode Island and southeast Mass.
Rain tapers to showers early tomorrow morning, then we dry out quickly with some sunshine. Highs will top off in the lower 70's with a gusty breeze. A refreshing air mass will follow Ida and build in for tomorrow through Sunday, bringing dew points into the 40s and 50s. We look to see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday! Humidity will creep upwards Sunday into Monday ahead of our next front with a few showers around for the second half of the long holiday weekend.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
