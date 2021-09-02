SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The remnants of Ida brought us a soaking, relentless rainfall, but the rain moved out early this morning and now we have a beautiful afternoon underway!
With rivers and streams running high and some minor flooding taking place we remain under a Flash Flood Warning in Hampden County until 3:15pm.
Rain totals: Most spots picked up 3-5.5" of rain in greater Springfield with 1-3" for Franklin County and the Berkshires. Here's a few rain totals.
Monson: 5.45", Wales: 5.25", Springfield: 4.66", Southwick: 4.33", Westfield: 3.90", Hatfield: 3.31"
As Ida continues to move away a refreshing, dry air mass will continue to move in and will supply us with quite a bit of sunshine for the rest of the day. The breeze will be gusty out of the Northwest up to about 30 mph with temperatures topping off in the low to mid 70's.
The breeze will diminish tonight and under a mainly clear sky temperatures will fall into the 40s to near 50, a great night for sleeping.
A weak system to our east may spin a few clouds our way tomorrow. It will be cool and breezy with highs near 70. There may be a spot shower, but that's about it. Overall tomorrow is looking good.
High pressure will move in for Saturday with lots of sunshine. Temps will start in the 40's with a fall feel in the air. Highs will reach into the middle 70's with lots of sunshine and just a light breeze. Saturday is looking like a top 10 day.
Humidity will creep upwards Sunday with a few afternoon showers or a storm around, but much of the day will be rain free. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70's. Labor Day is look warm and a bit muggy with highs near 80.
